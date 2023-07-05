Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Rises By 24.4%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 430,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Free Report ) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

