Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Rises By 33.3%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of QFTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

