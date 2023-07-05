Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Drops By 23.6%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RTO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 127,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,158. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.