Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Drops By 23.6%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 127,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,158. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.