Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Declines By 21.2%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Save Foods Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ SVFD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Save Foods Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Save Foods stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVFD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Save Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

