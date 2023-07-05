Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Declines By 21.2%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Save Foods Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ SVFD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
