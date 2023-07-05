Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Drops By 26.6%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 146,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

