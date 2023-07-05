Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Decreases By 25.0%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
RTLPO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.
