Short Interest in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declines By 19.3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

Progressive stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.32. 782,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.