Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Declines By 17.9%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Cellular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.85 and a beta of 0.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

