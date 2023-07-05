Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Increases By 25.6%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

