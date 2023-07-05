Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Rises By 36.5%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NFJ opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

