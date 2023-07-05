Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $190.89 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $190.89 million and approximately $55.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00333893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00875573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00548373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00062750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,456,015,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,433,839,114 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

