SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 441 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

