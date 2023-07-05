SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 0.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.38. 3,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

