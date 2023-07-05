Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 419,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Singularity Future Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 13,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology ( NASDAQ:SGLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 515.03% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

