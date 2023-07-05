SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Hits $291.43 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $291.43 million and $32.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.62 or 1.00074405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25286465 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $29,339,499.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

