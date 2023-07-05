Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 6.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 57,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
