SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 7.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57. 202,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,197,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 3,409,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 686,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.