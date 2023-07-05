Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 5.4%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.56. 1,465,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,746,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Several brokerages have commented on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

