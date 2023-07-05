SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 33,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 14,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

