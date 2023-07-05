Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.15. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 20,308 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 78,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $469,238.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,207,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 203,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

