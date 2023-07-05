Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM – Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 84,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 270,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 222.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.15.
About Solium Capital
Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software-as-a-service platform that provides financial record keeping, trade execution, and reporting services; Global Compliance, which offers regulatory information and tax rates and rules applicable to global equity incentive plans through online databases; and Executive Services, a solution for companies to manage executive-level plan transactions.
