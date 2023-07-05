SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SomaLogic stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SLGCW stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

