South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 3.5%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.44.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
