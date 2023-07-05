Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

SSBK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

