Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

