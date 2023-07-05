Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Shares Up 19.4%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Free Report) shot up 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 34,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 997% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.
