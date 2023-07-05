SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stake Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,605,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CWB stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.