SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

