SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.57. 1,386,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,517. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

