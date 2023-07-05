SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading Up 0.9%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $78.55. Approximately 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Internet ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 7,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Internet ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.