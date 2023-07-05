SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,984. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.