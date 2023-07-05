SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 918,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $139,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

SPSC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.84. 8,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

