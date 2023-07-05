Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $8,839.82 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.91240318 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,792.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

