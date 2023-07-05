Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $4.34 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 6.0% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,314. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.