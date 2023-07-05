Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average volume of 846 call options.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 4,236,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 497.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 132,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.