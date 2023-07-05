Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 282% compared to the typical volume of 2,116 put options.

Cinemark Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 1,391,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

