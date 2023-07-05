StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

