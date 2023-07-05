StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.