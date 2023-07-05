StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

