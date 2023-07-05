StockNews.com Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 872,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

