StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

