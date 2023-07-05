StockNews.com Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.59.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

