StockNews.com Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

