STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.37 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $77.37 million and $2.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.81 or 1.00051471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04112383 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,087,197.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.