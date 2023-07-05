Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strategic Education accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

