Stratis Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.08 million and $5.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.60 or 0.06280941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,821,649 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

