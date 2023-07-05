Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00036173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,544 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

