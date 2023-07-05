Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRFree Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 214,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 100,272 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.