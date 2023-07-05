Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 214,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 100,272 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $41.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,516,000.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
