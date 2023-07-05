Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 783,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,602,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

