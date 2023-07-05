Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 69,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

