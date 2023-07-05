Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 119.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,591. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
