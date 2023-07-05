Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 119.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,591. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.